The Salida Mail, Oct. 31, 1919:
Clyde Heath, first sergeant of Co. A, 138th Infantry of the 35th division, of which Lieutenant Percy Preston was a member, spent a few days this week in Salida visiting at the home of J.W. Hallock.
After the drive in which Lieutenant Preston was killed, First Sergeant Heath called the roll and only 77 responded out of 250 who went into the battle. The remaining 173 had been killed or wounded.
“Lieutenant Preston was one of the most popular men in our division,” said Mr. Heath yesterday.
“He understood how to win the affection of men, at the same time enforcing discipline. His death was a shock to officers and men alike. He was a brave, manly fellow and considerate of his men.”
They encountered a machine gun nest and the men fell thick. Lieutenant Preston was hit by a machine gun bullet in the leg. He was on a stretcher, being borne back, when a shell broke near him and a fragment struck him in the stomach. This was the wound of which he died a few hours later in a hospital. The action in which he was killed was South of Shippy at the Argonne.
Mr. Heath called on Horatio Preston and Dr. F.A. Jackson, uncles of Lieutenant Preston, while in Salida.
