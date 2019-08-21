The Salida Record, Aug. 22, 1919:
While rounding a sharp curve at Chester, train 316 was derailed, resulting in the injury of 20 persons, three of whom were Salidans.
The engine crew was unhurt as the engine did not leave the track.
The top of both the mail and baggage coaches fell off, and expressman Pearson and mail clerk Hathaway were thrown through the top.
Both were bruised considerably and Hathaway received a deep scalp cut.
