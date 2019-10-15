The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 18, 1944:
Longfellow’s annual carnival, one of the highlights of the Halloween season each year, is billed to be held on Saturday night at the school starting at 7:30 o’clock at Longfellow school.
A minstrel show, post office, boxing show, fish pond, where you are bound to catch something, fortune telling booth, candy booth, ice cream booth, bull fight, chili parlor, variety show, bingo game, fun house, fiesta games, beauty parlor, old witch’s corner and a few other assorted concessions will be provided.
