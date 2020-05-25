The Salida Daily Mail, May 21, 1945: The army landed Sunday night about 6 o’clock p.m. at the Spartan gym and in a few minutes eleven truckloads of soldiers were hard at work making bunks for the night.
The crew slept last night, and will again tonight, in the gym, while presenting the army show here tonight on Spartan field at 8:30 p.m. The concert which precedes the show will start at 7:30.
The trucks came here from Cañon City and were escorted into the city by Courtesy Patrolman Carl Dowel and J. Ford White. The gym was ready for the men when they arrived and they lost no time in setting up a “dormitory.”
Most of the fellows have been in the army long enough that they know how to make a bed in a hurry.
