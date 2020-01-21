The Salida Mail, Jan. 20, 1920:
The Salida Commercial club will entertain the forestry chiefs during their day in Salida and will endeavor to cooperate with them in developing the vocational possibilities of this part of the state.
The forestry department is willing to aid any community that desires to encourage mountain resorts for tourists or in building pleasure trails and roads into the mountains.
Salida is surrounded by the grandest mountains in the state and with government aid this can be made a Mecca for tourists, who are now directed to other parts of the state with less advantages but with more pep.
