The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 20, 1945:
Second Lieutenant Robert K. Walsh, former Salida High school student, was a member of the crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress “Mile High City” which rescued itself from a serious situation over Dunquerque.
Returning from a bombing trip to Germany, the bomber got off the course and found itself over the tree tops of Dunquerque. The Germans were out with rifles and pistols firing at the bomber, when First Lt. Alvin J. Meiklejohn of Denver gave his crew command to fire.
They were traveling at terrific speed over chimney tops. When they opened fire, their assailants quickly took cover.
The coughing bomber returned at low altitude to the English base and made a safe landing. Had the bomber not stayed at tree top altitude it would have been an easy target for the anti-air guns but being close to the ground the ack-ack was useless. When the crew discovered their plight they decided to stay low.
Lt. Walsh is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles F. Morris of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.