The Mountain Mail, Oct. 26, 1969:
Dr. Norman Ream, who has served 18 months in the Eighth Field Hospital in Nha Trang, Vietnam, is visiting his mother, Mrs. Myrtle Ream. He has been assigned to duty at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C.
