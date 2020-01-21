The Mountain Mail, Jan. 16, 1970:
Bob Nevens, a Salida attorney, has closed the doors of his business here. He advises the residents of Salida and the surrounding area that his reason for closing is a slowness in the law business.
Nevens plans to pursue other lines of business, including mining. The Madonna Mine will be the central point of his attention in the near future. He did not elaborate on this phase.
