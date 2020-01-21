The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1995:
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner at the Elks Club Saturday, Jan. 21, with cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Prime rib or chicken cordon bleu will be served, and Man, Woman and Business of the Year awards will be given.
