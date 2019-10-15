The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1994:
Jeff Graf, 21, is the newest loan officer at Salida Building & Loan.
A 1991 Salida High School graduate, Graf is completing his bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting at Adams State College.
He took over his new position the first of this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.