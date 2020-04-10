The Salida Mail, April 13, 1920: R.M.
Davidson, a prominent ranch man near Buena Vista is building a twenty-room apartment on East First Street opposite the D.&R.G. hospital. The building will be thoroughly modern, equipped with steam heat and with hot and cold water in each room. There will be two bathrooms. The building will be of brick.
The foundation already has been laid and ready for the brick masons. Woodward and Smith have the contract for the entire building and have sublet the brick and other work except the carpentry. The structure will cost $15,000.
