The Salida Daily Mail, April 10, 1945:
William Cogan, well known and popular ranch man of Nathrop, was fatally injured at 3:10 o’clock Monday afternoon when his pick-up truck was stuck at the Rio Grande railroad crossing in Buena Vista by an eastbound light engine. Mr. Cogan died at 9:15 o’clock last night at the Rio Grande hospital in Salida. He sustained internal injuries. Mr. Cogan was alone in the truck.
Mr. Cogan was returning home from a business trip to Buena Vista. His car stalled on the crossing. He succeeded in getting it started and it lunged forward, but stalled again just as the engine struck him.
Mr. Cogan was president of the Chaffee County Cattleman’s association, and he was widely know throughout the state. His ranch is one of the best in Chaffee County.
