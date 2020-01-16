The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 16, 1945: Harry Stroup, manager of the Colorado fluorspar mines, gave a most interesting account of fluorspar and its uses at the meeting of the Salida Rotary club Monday noon.
Colorado and Illinois are now producing the bulk of the fluorspar used in this country with the Colorado production on the upsweep while the production in Illinois is falling off.
Stroup mentioned the types of flotation processes used in separating the fluorspar from other rocks and impurities.
