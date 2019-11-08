The Salida Mail, Nov. 11, 1919:
JAMES O’NEILL, MINER, CROSSES GREAT DIVIDE
James O’Neill, veteran prospector, who scoured the hills for thirty years in search of mineral, until his health broke down and he was forced to retire, died at 6 o’clock Wednesday evening at the county hospital.
Dropsy was the cause of death.
Mr. O’Neill was a native of Ireland. He came to this country thirty-seven years ago and was a resident of this county for thirty years.
He would work on the railroad section during the winter and accumulate a “stake” so that he could prospect in summer.
Mr. O’Neill put all of his ready funds into his mining prospects, and when sickness overtook him he was without funds.
He was a man of abstemious habits and had the good will of a large circle of friends who hoped that would some day be rewarded.
He was 67 years old . He never married.
