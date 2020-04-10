The Mountain Mail, April 10, 1970:
The Salida High School Rodeo Association is sponsoring open roping April 26 at 1 p.m. at the sale barn east of Salida on Highway 50, according to Mary Ann Kaess, secretary of the organization. Entries will close at noon April 26.
In the daily team roping, 3 steer average, the cost is $20 a team plus $5 stock charge. Calf roping, 3 calves, has an entry fee of $12 a man plus a $3 stock charge. Barrel racing and goat tying will both have a competition fee of $6. The stock is furnished by Gary Hill.
