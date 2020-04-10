The Mountain Mail, April 10, 1995:
Collegiate Peaks Anglers of Trout Unlimited announced that the organization’s 1995 scholarship will be presented to Reid DeWalt of Nathrop, Colorado.
DeWalt is a junior at the Colorado State University and is majoring in fish biology. He plans to graduate in 1996.
DeWalt is a graduate of Buena Vista High School and his family lives at Deer Valley Ranch in Nathrop, Colorado.
