The Mountain Mail, Nov. 8, 1969:
In contributing to Keep America Beautiful the local Izaak Walton League has distributed 8,000 anti-litter pledge cards and other conservation educational materials to the grade school students at Kesner, Longfellow and St. Joseph schools in Salida.
