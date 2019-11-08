The Mountain Mail, Nov. 10, 1994:
Racing in the Coca Cola Jr. NASTAR (NAtional STandard Race) in the 1993-94 season, Salida resident Amy Swantek placed ninth among all of Colorado’s 13- to 15-year-old girls, making her one of the fastest racers in the state.
Swantek, the daughter of Mike and Jane Swantek, earned a season-best handicap of 19 while skiing at Monarch Ski Resort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.