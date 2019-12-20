The Mountain Mail, Dec. 21, 1994:
The Salida Police Transient Fund was enriched by $18 Friday, when first-graders at Longfellow School gave Sgt. Mike Bowers a check.
The money was earned in a project during the study of Kwanzaa, an African-American holiday intended to reflect many qualities of an African harvest holiday and preserve African values and traditions.
To understand cooperative economics, students collected aluminum cans, which were turned in for recycling. Funds received were donated to the Transient Fund.
