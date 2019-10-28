The Salida Mail, Nov. 7 , 1919:
As next Tuesday, November 11, is the first anniversary of the cessation of hostilities in the great world war, and is officially known as Armistice day, it is fitting that every true American citizen observe this great victory for world democracy.
Therefore, in harmony with a proclamation by the governor of Colorado, I request that all places of business be closed at least a half day Tuesday, from 12 o’clock noon, giving all citizens an opportunity to observe the day as becomes the dignity of American citizenship and that the national colors be displayed in a conspicuous manner.
C. F. Johnson,
Mayor
