The Mountain Mail, Dec. 19, 1969:
Joe Reno, a student teacher, will be doing his student teaching at Salida High School following the Christmas vacation, Charles Melien announced at the faculty meeting held Dec. 18 at the high school.
Reno will be working for three periods of physical education with Jim Gentile and one physical education class with Tom Breunich. He will also be student teaching under the direction of Herbert Gifford with the psychology class.
