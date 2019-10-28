The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 27, 1944:
George Aaron Reed, former Salidan and World War I veteran, died in the Veterans Home, Sawtelle, Calif., on Oct. 9.
Mr. Reed had been receiving medical treatment for two years.
Disregarding his own safety, Mr. Reed put his knowledge of first aid to good purpose last July when he saved the life of Lt. Haskell, an army aviator who crashed on a farm.
Lt. Haskell, just out of the hospital himself, arrived at the bedside of Mr. Reed a few hours before he died.
Mr. Reed was reared in Salida schools. He was employed by the Telephone company in Salida and in Gunnison.
The American Legion of Cocoran, Calif., conducted a military funeral and there was a large attendance.
Mr. Reed was widely known in Chaffee County and highly esteemed.
