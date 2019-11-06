The Salida Mail, Nov. 7, 1919:
The mill at Romley closed down Saturday, and the men were paid off and departed from camp.
The mill was handling the ore from several mines in that district.
The Mary Murphy mine that furnished a large part of the ore is now working only a small shift.
City Physician Fuller appeared before the city council Wednesday evening to urge that all milk brought into Salida be inspected and that the city also see that the dairies are regularly inspected.
The council took the matter under advisement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.