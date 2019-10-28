The Mountain Mail, Oct. 27, 1969:
Hundreds of Salida-area people went out to the housing project Sunday to get a closer look during the Mt. Shavano Manor open house.
They checked the Community House, separate units and the grounds. Occupancy of the units is planned to start Saturday.
Minimum rent has been set at $42, with the Salida Housing Authority conforming to the law which prescribes that not more than one-fifth of the monthly income go to rent.
