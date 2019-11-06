The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 3, 1944:
The Sapinero bridge on Highway 50 will be opened for traffic today. It was announced by Ivan Johnson, residential engineer of the State Highway Department.
The bridge cost $152,000 and is 154 feet long and spans the Gunnison river. It is built of steel and concrete.
This makes a permanent bridge to replace the temporary bridge which was built when the first temporary bridge was washed out by high waters last spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.