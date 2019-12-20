The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 21, 1944:
The third anniversary of the “workingest, fightingest bunch of men” in the nation’s armed forces, the Navy Seabees, will be observed on Dec. 28 by 240,000 officers and men of the United States Naval Construction battalions.
Born just three weeks after the Pearl Harbor disaster, with an authorized strength of 3,000, the Seabees won their spurs at Guadalcanal and have been with the assault troops in every major American amphibious operation. They can now boast that they built the network of air and naval bases in the Pacific that pushed the Japs back 3,000; that they developed amphibious equipment and techniques that helped carry the day on the African, Sicilian, Italian and Normandy beach heads.
