The Mountain Mail, March 13, 1995:
Scott Crites hit a fallaway jumper at the buzzer to give the No. 1-ranked Buena Vista Demons a 2-point win over Rocky Ford in the 3A state championship game Saturday, 56-54.
This is the first state championship ever for the Demons and, as it should be, the win was a real team effort.
Rocky Ford took a 7-point lead in the first half but in the second half, the largest lead by either team was only four points.
