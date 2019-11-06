The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1969:
Marshall Cloud, 22, was in South Vietnam when Americans first landed on the moon. So he asked President Nixon if he could be on hand for the next space shot headed for lunar soil.
Cloud, a freshman at Western State College, announced Wednesday he had his answer.
He received a personal invitation from NASA administrator Dr. Thomas O. Payne to watch as Apollo 12 lifts off from Cape Kennedy.
“I’m going to borrow on my car,” Cloud said. “I bought it when I came back – a 1963 Buick – and that’s about the only way to get the money. I won’t miss the launch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.