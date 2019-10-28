The Mountain Mail, Oct. 19, 1994:
With a deadline of Nov. 15, time is running out for entering the Great American Main Street Awards.
The awards program is designed to recognized the best downtown revitalization achievements in the nation.
Five entrants will be selected to win $5,000 awards to be used in further revitalizing their downtown business districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.