The Mountain Mail, March 13, 1970:
Salida can look forward to a Little Britches Rodeo this year, provided FHA decides to release the check for $40,000 for purchase of the present rodeo grounds by the Heart of the Rockies Recreation Association.
That check has been in Salida for nearly a month and is awaiting a final release from Washington.
The stock from 7-11 Rodeo Corporation of Boulder is the apparent choice for use in the first proposed Little Britches Rodeo for Salida. Owner Rex Walker produces the National Finals Little Britches Rodeo and will provide stock for Salida at $950 on August 8 and 9 or $1,000 on June 13 and 14, the only two dates he has open this year.
