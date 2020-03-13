The Salida Daily Mail, March 12, 1945:
Abel E. Madrid, Seabee 2c of Salida, who is stationed in the West Indies, is the subject of an article in X-Isle, Seabee newspaper, on March 1. His wife, who lives in Salida, received a copy of the paper. The article follows:
Storekeeper Abel E. Madrid assumed the responsibility as an instructor in the base educational program Friday evening, Feb. 23, at the NAS training center. Madrid, who has had much previous experience in translation work, is teaching elementary and advanced Spanish. During his civilian life, he attended classes in the Inter-American work-shop at the University of Denver and was one of the translators for the Dr. Torres from Bolivia, S.A., on the latters visit to Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.