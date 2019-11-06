The Mountain Mail, Nov. 8, 1994:
Salida’s Board of Education is receiving for a first reading tonight a policy on drug and alcohol testing for bus drivers.
Federal law requires the testing be conducted on school bus drivers by Jan. 1, 1996, and Colorado law has moved that date up to Jan. 1, 1995. The policy being provided is recommended by the Colorado Association of School Boards to assist school districts in meeting requirements of the law.
