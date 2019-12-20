The Salida Mail, Dec. 23, 1919:
If asked ten questions of general information, how many could you answer offhand? The Salida High School students tried it a few days ago. Mayor Johnson might have been surprised to hear twenty-five students either say they did not know who was Mayor or state that W.C. Alexander or W.S. Buchanan was the present incumbent although Mr. Johnson is serving his second term.
Asked what was the largest city in the world, 120 students said, “New York,” while only thirty-nine said “London.” The question was based on the 1910 census but is probable the next census will show these cities running pretty close in population, so due allowance was made for the students’ answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.