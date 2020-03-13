The Salida Mail, March 12, 1920:
The Rev. J.L. Tyner, has been appointed district financial director for the Interchurch World Movement campaign which begins immediately and closes May 2.
The appointment was made by C. M. Potter, state financial director.
The Pueblo district has been assigned to Mr. Tyner. It includes Pueblo, Crowley, Kiowa, Powers, Bent, Otero, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca counties.
