The Salida Mail, Jan. 12, 1920: Plunder valued at several hundred dollars, stolen from homes in Salida, Leadville, Grand Junction and other cities, was discovered by the Salida police Friday in the room of Richard Chavers in Wellsville.
Marshal Blunkall received word Friday night that Chavers was on train No. 16 when it left Salida and was destined to Wellsville. Fifteen minutes later Marshals Blunkall, Hampe, and Sexton were on their way to Wellsville in an automobile, reaching there in forty minutes, but Chavers had visited his room, saw the plunder was gone and made way.
The police received word that a Salida friend went down to Wellsville to notify him that the police were on his trail.
