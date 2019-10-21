The Salida Mail, Oct. 21, 1919:
R.H. Kennedy, manager of the Jewell Tea company branch, and his wife were roused out of bed at 1 o’clock Sunday morning by the city firemen pounding on the door to get at a fire in the storeroom in front of their apartments on East First street.
The fire started in a roll top desk, the cause being unknown. It is suspected that a mouse gnawed at a box of matches.
The contents of the desk were destroyed, including $100 in currency. The stock was so badly damaged by smoke that Mr. Kennedy shipped it back to the factory and ordered a new stock immediately.
He will have his new stock next week.
