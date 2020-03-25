The Salida Mail, March 26, 1920:
Chief Griffin, Navy Recruiting officer, has established an office at 209 F street and is ready to receive enlistments from boys of this locality. He claims that the American type of young man is superior to any other.
“During my various cruises to foreign ports,” he says, “excellent opportunities arose for observing the American sailor by the side of his foreign prototype. What was the first thing I notice? Cleanliness. Foreign sailors call our men dudes. The U.S. Man o’Warsman keeps himself shipshape. If he is inclined to be slack in his personal appearance he finds that he is up against the ‘public opinion’ of his fellow sailors.”
