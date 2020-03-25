The Salida Daily Mail, March 24, 1945:
Nationwide acceptance of the recently announced midnight curfew is bringing increased productivity to many war plants in the industrial centers, WMC officials have notified J. H. R. Meyer, local manager of the United States Employment Service.
“In Colorado, compliance with the order was practically 100 percent from the beginning,” Mr. Meyer said. “However, two questions have arisen concerning restaurants which were customarily not open all night. One question concerned a restaurant which serves food and liquor and under the state law stopped serving liquor at midnight but continued open for serving food until three or four in the morning. The other question was that of a restaurant not serving liquor at any time but remained open until the early morning hours.”
Those found in willful violation will be subject to withdrawal of wartime sanctions such as taking away of OPA ration points, refusal of transportation service by ODT and canceling of manpower ceilings by the WMC.
