The Mountain Mail, March 25, 1970:
Don Mitchell, first vice president, conducted the Monday evening meeting of the Lions Club in the absence of Charles Melien, King Leo.
There was a discussion relating to the proceeds of the recent pancake supper sponsored by the club. It was decided to use the funds to provide fireplaces in Riverside Park. Another item of discussion was a resolution on “Americanism,” which was approved and unanimously adopted.
