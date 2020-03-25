The Mountain Mail, March 24, 1995:
Buena Vista’s state championship basketball team wasn’t done receiving accolades when it hoisted its trophy and did a victory lap around McNichols Arena March 11.
It was recently announced that Demon coach Robert Crowther was named 3A Coach of the Year.
