The Salida Mail, Dec. 16, 1919:
When most common mortals want to get eighty-five cents together or $2.78 or any similarly odd amount they have to go out and work for it or dig around in several pockets to make the exact change. When R.J. Pendergrast, cashier of the Commercial National Bank, wants to lay his hands on a strange combination of change he merely pushes a button and it drops into his hand.
The machine which does the trick is one of the latest of the marvelous inventions of the last few years designed to help people in handling books and cash.
By merely pushing a button the machine ejects enough dollars, half dollars, dimes, nickels and pennies to make up the amount of change desired. It insures accuracy and saves time.
Bank clerks used to spend hours over books, running up columns of figures and checking back to insure accuracy. Most of this work nowadays is done by machinery, which is fool proof.
