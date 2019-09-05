The Salida Record, Sept. 5, 1919:
A sale will be held at Hampson Bros. and Valdez store on Saturday, September 6th. The sale is given under the direction of Jennie Caward Jackson, state teacher of the adult blind, assisted by several Salida women.
The articles to be offered will consist of work made by blind persons, such as crocheted and beaded pieces, rake knitting, etc. The maker of each piece will receive the proceeds of the same for his own personal use.
