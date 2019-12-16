The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 15 1944:
A special news reel showing the bombing of Leyte and the rebuilding of the airport will be shown tomorrow night, Dec. 16, at the Salida theatre. In the picture, a Salida boy, Carl Brown, is shown working on the airport. His wife is the former Fern West, who is employed at the Rio Grande depot. He is the brother of Mrs. Gilbert Rawson.
