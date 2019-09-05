The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 5, 1944:
A truckload of watermelons from Rocky Ford was parked Saturday night at Second and F Streets while the driver went to a hotel to sleep. The truck was not covered. There was no “Take one” or “Help yourself” sign on the truck, but there were melons for all to see.
Late that night Patrolman Masters saw several boys on the truck, gave chase through an alley but lost the boys. He found 400 pounds of melons stored in the alley. He put them back on the truck.
A half hour later an automobile stopped alongside the truck. The police shouted and out of the truck crawled two lads. The driver slept on in his hotel room.
In the morning the driver checked the load and said that he did not think any melons were missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.