The Mountain Mail, Dec. 12, 1969:
Mon-Ark Shrine Club of Salida has an all new interior and members are ready to begin an active year starting with their annual New Year’s party to be held Wednesday, Dec. 31.
Mon-Ark Club activities were closed down after the fire last year which caused a great deal of damage to the interior of the building.
Now, according to word received from the Shriners, the building is all freshly done on the inside with completely new ceilings, new kitchen, new rest rooms and other facilities.
The New Year’s party which will feature an orchestra as well as favors, will be the grand opening of the Mon-Ark Shrine Club.
A new board of directors will be installed soon and the Shriners will once again be very active in Salida.
