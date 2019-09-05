The Mountain Mail, Sept. 5, 1969:
The late Dale Hibbs, a 1954 graduate of Salida High School who went on to devote much time and effort toward conservation and preservation of wildlife, with special emphasis on the Rocky Mountain goat, will be honored Sept. 13 with a special plaque at Blanks Cabin at the foot of Mount Shavano.
Hibbs, prior to his death in a Sept. 17, 1967, plane crash at Chitina, Alaska, had been engaged in research for Colorado Game, Fish and Parks Division with his campsite at Blanks Cabin, a favorite haunt of his. For this reason, the memorial site was chosen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.