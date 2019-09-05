The Mountain Mail, Sept. 5, 1994:
Lee and Marian Miller of 1026 H St. are wondering what was in their backyard – and how long ago it was there.
The mystery began Wednesday when Lee decided to fill in a depression he noticed in his backyard. He removed only a few shovels full of sod, about 6 inches, when he opened up a hole a little over 4 feet deep. The hole appears to go off like a tunnel, about a foot high, in three directions.
Three logs, which may have been a floor or supporting wall of some kind, are in the bottom. Also found were several rusty nails, a coffee can, another can too rusty to be identified and a small piece of a dish or pottery.
“I was hoping to find a jar that might indicate this had been a root cellar, but I didn’t,” Lee said.
