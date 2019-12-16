The Mountain Mail, Dec. 15, 1994:
The annual Christmas party for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary is 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Post home.
A covered dish dinner will be held and games will be played after the dinner Friday.
All members of the Post and Auxiliary and their spouses are urged to attend. Santa Claus may make an appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.