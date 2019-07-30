The Salida Record, Aug. 1, 1919:
Salida’s airplane will reach here on August 10th, and the present plan is to have daily flights during the week beginning August 11th.
Salida will again prove the center of attraction for the neighboring cities as a great number of out-of-town visitors are expected.
