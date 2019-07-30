The Salida Daily Mail, July 28, 1944:
Arch Swaim, merchant policeman, was shot in the left arm above the elbow and in the right thigh at 1:30 o’clock this morning by a man lurking behind a tree in Riverside Park, near F street, when Swaim approached the man to investigate his actions.
Swaim is in the Rio Grande hospital.
The bullet broke the thigh bone.
“Don’t come any closer, Archie, or I’ll shoot you!” said the man, when Swaim was within twenty feet of him.
Swaim continue to approach. The man fired and the bullet struck Swaim’s arm. Swaim continued to advance and drew his gun, but before he could get it into action, another bullet struck his right leg and he fell.
The man commanded Swaim to throw up his arms or he would finish him.
At first shot, Julius Masters, night patrolman, who was sitting in the police car on F street, ran to the aid of Swaim. He fired four shots at the man as he hopped over the park fence and disappeared along the river bank.
